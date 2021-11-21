State Street Corp Purchases 31,941 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,941 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.74% of OptimizeRx worth $18,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 365.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 81,959 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 919.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 80,404 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $528,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $979,569.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $1,369,611.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,076 shares of company stock valued at $12,060,526 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OPRX. TheStreet raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

OptimizeRx stock opened at $71.77 on Friday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.64 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.66.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

