Stealth (XST) Trading Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 21st. One Stealth coin can now be bought for $0.0530 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. Stealth has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $2,525.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stealth has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000933 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00021299 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00015359 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

