Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the October 14th total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCM. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. 19.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Stellus Capital Investment stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.94. 66,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,935. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $271.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.24.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 67.27% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

