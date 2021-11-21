Step Hero (HERO) Reaches Market Cap of $10.46 Million

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 21st. In the last week, Step Hero has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Step Hero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001386 BTC on major exchanges. Step Hero has a total market capitalization of $10.46 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00048892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.88 or 0.00222880 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00088230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012272 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Step Hero Coin Profile

HERO is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Step Hero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Hero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Hero using one of the exchanges listed above.

