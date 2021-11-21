stETH (Lido) (STETH) Trading Up 22.9% Over Last Week

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 21st. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for about $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00070656 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00074550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00090542 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,347.30 or 0.07293401 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,417.89 or 0.99684443 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00024962 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.