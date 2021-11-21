stETH (STETH) Price Up 27.7% Over Last Week

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. In the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the dollar. One stETH coin can currently be purchased for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00072539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00074326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00090774 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,301.18 or 0.07265111 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,001.98 or 0.99660118 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official website is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

