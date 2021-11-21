Stipend (SPD) Market Capitalization Hits $881,615.27

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 122% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 21st. Stipend has a total market cap of $881,615.27 and $256.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stipend has traded 30.5% higher against the dollar. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for $0.0686 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,320.58 or 0.99224127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00052674 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.96 or 0.00339211 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $298.21 or 0.00516210 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.65 or 0.00191534 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012663 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00013481 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001359 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,853,754 coins. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

