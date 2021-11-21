Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $572.27 Million

Analysts expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) to report $572.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $569.44 million and the highest is $576.60 million. Stitch Fix posted sales of $490.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $28.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average of $45.65. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $28.45 and a twelve month high of $113.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.77 and a beta of 1.81.

In other news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $667,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $1,007,046.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,211 shares of company stock valued at $8,889,394 in the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Stitch Fix by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

