Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.2% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 50,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 17.7% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 7,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $64.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.53 and its 200-day moving average is $53.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $67.40.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 29.62%. Analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $272,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,657.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $104,510.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,149 shares of company stock worth $1,499,335 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYBT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

