Stonnington Group LLC Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stonnington Group LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 16.6% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.2% during the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.89 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $142.86 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $428.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.95 and its 200 day moving average is $167.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

