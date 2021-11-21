Stonnington Group LLC Grows Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $54,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.57.

NYSE:AWK opened at $173.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.51. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.27. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.38%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.