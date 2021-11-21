Stonnington Group LLC Grows Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections comprises approximately 1.0% of Stonnington Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.1% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at $630,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at $6,051,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 19,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $137.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $138.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WCN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

In related news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

