Stonnington Group LLC Has $4.47 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 1.0% of Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $675.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 620.16, a PEG ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $662.31 and a 200-day moving average of $588.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Dennis Woodside bought 2,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,137 shares of company stock valued at $16,245,151. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. DZ Bank started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

