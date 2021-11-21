Stonnington Group LLC Has $5.10 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.1% of Stonnington Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,047,713 shares of company stock worth $716,605,170. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $345.30 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $338.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.86. The company has a market capitalization of $960.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC upped their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

