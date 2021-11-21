Stonnington Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.2% of Stonnington Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Alphabet by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $658,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,978.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,694.00 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,846.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,656.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

