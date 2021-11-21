Stonnington Group LLC Lowers Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Stonnington Group LLC reduced its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,072 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in HubSpot by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in HubSpot by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HUBS has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $795.44.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $822.34 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $347.78 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $757.35 and its 200 day moving average is $643.93. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -495.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total transaction of $18,435,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $639,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,609 shares of company stock valued at $53,307,462 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.