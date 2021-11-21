Stonnington Group LLC Sells 4,900 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Stonnington Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $1,663,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,668,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,901,000 after purchasing an additional 201,356 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.19.

JCI opened at $80.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $44.91 and a 1-year high of $81.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.74.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

