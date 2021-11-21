Streamr Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Streamr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a market cap of $117.55 million and approximately $43.17 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Streamr alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00047349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.34 or 0.00227606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00088046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011829 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.