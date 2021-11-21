Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings per share of $2.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.70. Stryker reported earnings of $2.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year earnings of $9.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.08 to $9.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.96 to $10.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.32.

NYSE SYK traded up $3.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.69. 1,721,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,749. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at $772,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 4.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Stryker by 57.0% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 55,092 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,420,000 after acquiring an additional 20,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

