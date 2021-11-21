Student Coin (STC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.58 Million

Student Coin (CURRENCY:STC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Student Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Student Coin has a market capitalization of $26.47 million and $1.58 million worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Student Coin has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Student Coin

Student Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,322,747,502 coins. Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC . Student Coin’s official message board is medium.com/bitjob . Student Coin’s official website is bitjob.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. “

Student Coin Coin Trading

