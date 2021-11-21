Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 168,200 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the October 14th total of 204,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

WISA stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $7.06. The company has a market cap of $31.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISA. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

