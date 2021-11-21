Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 168,200 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the October 14th total of 204,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.
WISA stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $7.06. The company has a market cap of $31.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.35.
Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile
Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
