Sumokoin (SUMO) Price Hits $0.0870 on Major Exchanges

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0870 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and $104,461.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sumokoin

Sumokoin (CRYPTO:SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 46,152,074 coins and its circulating supply is 39,452,074 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

