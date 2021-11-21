Sun (New) (SUN) Price Down 8.8% This Week

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Sun (New) has a total market capitalization of $172.66 million and approximately $179.61 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sun (New) has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One Sun (New) coin can currently be bought for about $0.0347 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00069559 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000334 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Sun (New) Coin Profile

Sun (New) (SUN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using U.S. dollars.

