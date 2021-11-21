Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.80.

SMCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $124,763.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $2,280,448.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,188 shares of company stock worth $2,582,362. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 35,350 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $945,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 133.2% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 16,039 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 23.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $42.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $47.14.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

