Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Market Capitalization Achieves $41.83 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $41.83 million and $2.47 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,370.34 or 0.07349925 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00086191 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 84.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 628,228,522 coins and its circulating supply is 334,356,146 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.