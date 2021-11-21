SuperLauncher Trading 136.3% Higher Over Last Week (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.88 or 0.00004846 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $12.75 million and $1.65 million worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 136.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SuperLauncher alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00069688 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00074215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00090555 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,327.97 or 0.07288019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,268.06 or 0.99803560 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,429,346 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.