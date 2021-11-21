SureRemit Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $1,772.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SureRemit has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

