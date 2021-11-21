Swap (XWP) One Day Volume Tops $274.00

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 21st. Swap has a total market cap of $836,835.62 and approximately $274.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swap has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0582 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00071373 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00074011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00090948 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,209.83 or 0.07221382 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,580.73 or 1.00487264 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Swap’s total supply is 14,369,951 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

