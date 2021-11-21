TaaS Price Tops $0.84 on Major Exchanges (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 21st. One TaaS coin can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TaaS has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TaaS alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00049248 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.17 or 0.00223565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00088279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012122 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS (TAAS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

TaaS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TaaS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TaaS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.