Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) Short Interest Update

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the October 14th total of 46,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 245,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWND. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 6,568.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 58.7% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $159,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 255.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 39,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Tailwind Acquisition alerts:

Tailwind Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. 14,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,329. Tailwind Acquisition has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Tailwind Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailwind Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.