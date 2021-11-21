Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.05.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TVE. Acumen Capital set a C$4.25 price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cormark raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE TVE opened at C$3.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.78. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.89 and a 12 month high of C$3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$211.53 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.5328961 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.