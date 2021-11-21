Tarbox Family Office Inc. Acquires 7,897 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 3.9% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $21,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,954,000. Corsicana & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 78.0% in the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $116.96 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $83.23 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.88.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

