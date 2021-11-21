Tarbox Family Office Inc. Purchases 1,025 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 28.1% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $153,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $470.82 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $356.17 and a 1-year high of $472.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $451.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.