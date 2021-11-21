Tarbox Family Office Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 5.2% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $28,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 8,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $777,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $232.72 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.83 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.95.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

