Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 14,740 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,740 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $7,744,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.99 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.97.

