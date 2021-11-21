Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 506 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in Facebook by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 7,040 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 314.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.73, for a total transaction of $28,116,329.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,047,713 shares of company stock worth $716,605,170 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

FB opened at $345.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $960.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $338.95 and its 200 day moving average is $343.86. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

