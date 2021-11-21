Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Bought by Private Capital Management LLC

Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,887,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,035 shares during the quarter. Target Hospitality comprises 7.4% of Private Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Private Capital Management LLC owned 4.80% of Target Hospitality worth $18,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TH. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,410,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,348,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 19.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TH opened at $3.95 on Friday. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $402.22 million, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.70.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

