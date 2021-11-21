TE-FOOD (TONE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $800,319.00

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 21st. One TE-FOOD coin can now be bought for $0.0623 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. TE-FOOD has a total market cap of $35.43 million and $800,319.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TE-FOOD has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00047779 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.99 or 0.00221265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00088338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011661 BTC.

About TE-FOOD

TONE is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

TE-FOOD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TE-FOOD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TE-FOOD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

