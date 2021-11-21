TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Short Interest Update

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,290,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the October 14th total of 12,360,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FTI shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Societe Generale cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets cut TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 8.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,570,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,843,000 after purchasing an additional 199,081 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 433.9% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 888,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 409.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,855,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 2.11. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average is $7.80.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

