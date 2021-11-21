TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.50.

TTGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $106.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $111.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.49 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.60 and its 200 day moving average is $80.53.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TechTarget will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 10,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total value of $976,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 18,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total value of $1,634,268.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,554 shares of company stock valued at $16,476,315 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in TechTarget by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,511,000 after purchasing an additional 786,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TechTarget by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,521,000 after purchasing an additional 116,071 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in TechTarget by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,507 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in TechTarget by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 689,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,375,000 after purchasing an additional 234,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TechTarget by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 489,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,937,000 after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

