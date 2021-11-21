TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.50.
TTGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.
NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $106.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $111.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.49 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.60 and its 200 day moving average is $80.53.
In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 10,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total value of $976,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 18,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total value of $1,634,268.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,554 shares of company stock valued at $16,476,315 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in TechTarget by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,511,000 after purchasing an additional 786,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TechTarget by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,521,000 after purchasing an additional 116,071 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in TechTarget by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,507 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in TechTarget by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 689,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,375,000 after purchasing an additional 234,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TechTarget by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 489,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,937,000 after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TechTarget
TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.
