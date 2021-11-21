Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) is PM CAPITAL Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,975,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,402 shares during the period. Teck Resources makes up about 13.9% of PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. PM CAPITAL Ltd owned approximately 0.57% of Teck Resources worth $74,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TECK. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Teck Resources by 129.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,740,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,929 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $50,021,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $40,856,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 74.2% during the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 4,044,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 18.0% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,572,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TECK. TheStreet upgraded Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teck Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $26.10. 4,820,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,018,217. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day moving average is $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 11.68%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

