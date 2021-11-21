Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TELNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TELNY opened at $15.57 on Friday. Telenor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.13.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.369 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Telenor ASA’s payout ratio is 110.15%.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.