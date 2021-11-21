Tellor Trading 17.1% Lower Over Last Week (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for approximately $58.95 or 0.00099520 BTC on major exchanges. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $120.87 million and $36.30 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00047271 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.21 or 0.00233319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00087852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,135,662 coins and its circulating supply is 2,050,203 coins. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

