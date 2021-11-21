TENT (TENT) Trading 32.8% Higher Over Last Week

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 32.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. TENT has a total market capitalization of $947,002.67 and $141,756.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TENT has traded up 32.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TENT alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.00 or 0.00394535 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.92 or 0.00193698 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.75 or 0.00100786 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000135 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004677 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The official website for TENT is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.