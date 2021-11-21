TenUp Achieves Market Cap of $2.72 Million (TUP)

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. During the last seven days, TenUp has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. TenUp has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and $175,814.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenUp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 147.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00081908 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000852 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000790 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

TenUp Coin Profile

TenUp (TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 228,437,704 coins and its circulating supply is 14,300,413 coins. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io

Buying and Selling TenUp

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenUp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

