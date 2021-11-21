TERA (TERA) Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 21st. Over the last seven days, TERA has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TERA coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. TERA has a total market cap of $3.57 million and $93,217.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TERA

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

