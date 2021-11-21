TerraUSD Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. TerraUSD has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion and approximately $77.97 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TerraUSD has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005228 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007662 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000165 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 7,167,253,978 coins. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

