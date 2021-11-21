Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Raised by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,542 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 72,656.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,968 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,398,601,000 after purchasing an additional 452,193 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $232,871,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,992,305,000 after purchasing an additional 343,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $754.40.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,137.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $917.37 and a 200-day moving average of $749.86. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $489.06 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.98, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $1,330,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,446,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,343,789 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

