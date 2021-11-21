Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.3% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after purchasing an additional 334,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,574,365,000 after acquiring an additional 31,814 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Tesla by 5.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,052,696,000 after acquiring an additional 239,826 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 8.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,992,305,000 after acquiring an additional 343,736 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla stock opened at $1,137.06 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $489.06 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 367.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $917.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $749.86.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total transaction of $1,329,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 148,195 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.85, for a total value of $150,543,890.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,446,860 shares of company stock worth $2,640,343,789 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $754.40.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

