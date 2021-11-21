Tether Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tether coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC on major exchanges. Tether has a total market cap of $73.09 billion and $67.55 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00069817 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00076013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00090946 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,324.00 or 0.07299296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,291.27 or 1.00088995 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00026909 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 76,357,051,672 coins and its circulating supply is 73,086,543,702 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

